Racketeering lawsuit targets Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval

He was removed from his chairmanship in October, just weeks after federal agents executed a search warrant on his Statehouse office in Springfield where they seized a number of computers, cellphones and boxes of documents.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Sandoval pleaded guilty to one count each of federal bribery and tax fraud charges as part of a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to cooperate with their ongoing investigations.

The RICO lawsuit, however, is separate from the criminal case, but it is based largely on the same set of facts to which Sandoval has already pleaded guilty.

It alleges that beginning sometime in 2016 and continuing through October 2019, SafeSpeed operated a corrupt enterprise, known as an “association-in-fact,” by conspiring with the other defendants to pay bribes or kickbacks to public officials who would steer contracts toward the company for operating red light cameras.

Sandoval is accused of using his position in the Senate to serve as the company’s “protector” by ensuring legislation unfavorable to the company, including bills to ban the use of red light cameras, would never pass and to help override objections from the Illinois Department of Transportation about the placement of certain cameras.