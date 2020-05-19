Read the proclamation Christian County is sending to Pritzker about reopening the state

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Board has approved sending a proclamation to Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying the county should reopen.
The board voted Tuesday to approve the document.
The proclamation says the governor's executive order "had significant and potentially long-lasting negative impact on the economy of Christian County" and that "the rate of infection, illness and mortality has proven to be consistently lower in less populace, rural, downstate counties."
Pritzker in March issued a stay-at-home order after closing schools and non-essential businesses to curb COVID-19. The state will reopen regionally based on various factors, including patient numbers.
Protesters have held rallies in Chicago and Springfield over the plan.
Last week, Pritzker issued emergency rules saying businesses defying the order could face a misdemeanor.
The proclamation in Christian County says "each business and organization remains responsible for their own compliance with Illinois State regulating bodies and are wholly responsible for their own liability in conducting business" and that the County Board will work with county health officials to "monitor the continued COVID crisis and its impact on the county."
County Board members Ray Koonce, Dale Livingston, Mike McClure, Vicki McMahon, Venise Mc Ward, Phil Schneider, Matt Wells, Brian Wilbur, Molly Alaria, Tim Carlson, Craig Corzine, voted in favor. Charles DeClerck. Voting against were Clark Pearce, Linda Curtin and Becky Edwards.
