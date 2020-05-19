Read the proclamation Christian County is sending to Pritzker about reopening the state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Board has approved sending a proclamation to Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying the county should reopen.

The board voted Tuesday to approve the document.

The proclamation says the governor's executive order "had significant and potentially long-lasting negative impact on the economy of Christian County" and that "the rate of infection, illness and mortality has proven to be consistently lower in less populace, rural, downstate counties."

Pritzker in March issued a stay-at-home order after closing schools and non-essential businesses to curb COVID-19. The state will reopen regionally based on various factors, including patient numbers.

Protesters have held rallies in Chicago and Springfield over the plan.

Last week, Pritzker issued emergency rules saying businesses defying the order could face a misdemeanor.