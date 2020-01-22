Recreational cannabis is legal in Illinois, but medical marijuana requests are up. Here’s why.

That’s because cardholders typically skip the line and the law requires dispensaries to have enough product for patients — a critical incentive amid statewide shortages that have halted recreational sales at some shops.

Doctors around the state who certify medical marijuana patients immediately noticed the swell in interest after recreational marijuana became legal.

“We predicted that there would be a bump in patient load for cannabis certification, but not the extent we are seeing,” said Dr. Rahul Khare, CEO and founder of Innovative Wellness, which certifies patients for medical cannabis.

The practice in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, which also consults with patients on how to best use marijuana, is seeing about 150 patients per week, up from 80 to 90 before Jan. 1. It has brought on extra staff members and added appointment times to handle the surge.

Chicago resident Dana Balkin had her second appointment at Innovative Wellness Tuesday, and is set to apply for her medical card. Balkin has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, which causes an abnormal heart rate when she stands. That often results in severe nausea and dizziness, which can only be relieved by lying down, she said.

“There was never anything that worked for the nausea,” said Balkin, 24.