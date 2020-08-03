You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recreational marijuana sales reached almost $61 million in July, shattering previous record
0 comments
top story

Recreational marijuana sales reached almost $61 million in July, shattering previous record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois marijuana shops sold almost $61 million in recreational weed in July, shattering the previous record set in June by $13.4 million.

Recreational marijuana sales started in Illinois Jan. 1, and built on the state’s limited medical cannabis industry. Experts expected high sales numbers from the new industry, factoring in Illinois’ population, vast tourism industry and the lack of legal weed sales in neighboring states.

Then in March, when most retail shops shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19, marijuana stores were designated as essential, and allowed to keep operating. Recreational sales have set records each month since May.

In all, dispensaries have sold about $300.1 million in recreational weed this year.

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News