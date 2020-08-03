Recreational marijuana sales reached almost $61 million in July, shattering previous record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois marijuana shops sold almost $61 million in recreational weed in July, shattering the previous record set in June by $13.4 million.

Recreational marijuana sales started in Illinois Jan. 1, and built on the state’s limited medical cannabis industry. Experts expected high sales numbers from the new industry, factoring in Illinois’ population, vast tourism industry and the lack of legal weed sales in neighboring states.

Then in March, when most retail shops shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19, marijuana stores were designated as essential, and allowed to keep operating. Recreational sales have set records each month since May.

In all, dispensaries have sold about $300.1 million in recreational weed this year.

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0