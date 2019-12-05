Recreational-pot facility in Peoria might be ready to open Jan. 1

PEORIA -- A Peoria dispensary for recreational cannabis might be ready to open Jan. 1, the first day such sales are allowed in Illinois.

Trinity Compassionate Care Centers has been seeking state licensing to sell recreational pot from its medical dispensary at 3125 N. University St.

Tim O'Hern, a Trinity consultant, said an application has been submitted to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Since August, it has been approving dispensary licenses in fits and starts.

O'Hern believes the Trinity site in Peoria will be a start. Or at least a go on opening day, although state-business days in December are dwindling to a precious few.

"We hope to be open at the University Street location on Jan. 1," he said Thursday following a meeting of the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission. "We do think we'll make it."

City licensing also is necessary. That appears to be contingent upon City Council approval of land-use changes that would accommodate recreational sales at Trinity, which opened for medical-marijuana dispensing about four years ago.