Recreational pot’s impact on Illinois: ‘No big deal’ or an ‘unfortunate, reckless experiment’?

“Illinois needs to prepare for the impact legal marijuana use will have on the safety of its roads,” Beth Mosher, spokeswoman for the AAA, said in a news release. She called for more training for law enforcement and a campaign for public education.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned on legalization, argued it was better to regulate and tax marijuana since it was already used illegally. His budget for this year initially estimated $170 million in revenue from licensing fees, though that amount later was reduced to $57 million. The state projects that taxes could raise $375 million annually after the program grows over the next five years.

The legal shift may also bring some unanticipated changes. One study by Georgia State University found that alcohol sales fell by 15% in states with medical marijuana.

Ultimately, proponents hope that legalization will cut down or eliminate the illegal market and its crime. But black markets are thriving in some West Coast states that have an oversupply of legal weed, so experts say that may takes years to occur, if ever.

You can still get in trouble for some pot use after Jan. 1. Here's what you need to know.

