Reform advocates push for tighter lobbying controls in Illinois

McClain was the author of a 2012 email uncovered recently by radio station WBEZ-FM in which he urged officials in then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration to go easy on a state worker who was the subject of a disciplinary action because, “He has kept his mouth shut on Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items.”

Pritzker commented on that email during a news conference Tuesday, saying he thinks it points to a deeper problem in the state’s political culture.

“This McClain email is emblematic of a culture that has been poisonous in Springfield for far too long,” he said. “Those who protect the culture, those who tolerate it, those who promote it, well they'll have to answer for their role in it.”

Marie Dillon, policy director for the Better Government Association, expressed a similar opinion at Wednesday’s hearing when she said reforming the ethical culture in state government requires more than changes to state lobbying rules.

“I don’t think the problem is lobbyists,” she said. “I think the problem is the transactional relationships between lobbyists and the people who write our laws and set our government policies. That’s what’s poisoning the trust of the people of Illinois, and I think that’s what our work here is about.”

