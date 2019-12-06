REMEMBERING PEARL HARBOR: One of just three left, USS Arizona survivor recalls attack

HONEY BEND — Looking for a job and a future, Ken Potts saw little hope in Central Illinois.

Born and raised in tiny Honey Bend, Potts — like other teens on the brink of manhood — found few career opportunities as the Great Depression continued to squeeze America. So, when he turned 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The move seemed sensible: not only did the service mean steady work, but the United States seemed unwilling to poke its nose into growing political unrest in Europe.

Potts found his naval assignment to his liking, as a coxswain stationed aboard the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, amid sunny skies and a picturesque ocean.

But, that serenity — as well as the Arizona — suddenly exploded the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. The Japanese sneak attack took 2,403 American lives, nearly half of them — 1,177 sailors and Marines — aboard the Arizona, which sunk after a cataclysmic bombing.

Amid the greatest loss of life ever aboard a U.S. warship, just 335 from the Arizona survived, including Potts. Now 98, he is one of only three remaining survivors of the warship. When Potts thinks back to the world-shaking chaos, confusion and clamor — as well as the men he helped save and the bodies he recovered — he remains amazed at how the quickly and brutally hellfire rained down on that terrible morning.