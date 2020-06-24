Remembering the Newton tornado; Devastation inspired one young survivor to track the weather

By the time the twister had dissipated, the bathroom was the only room in the house with the roof still intact.

"The bathroom wasn't touched. The mirror wasn't broken and none of the windows were broken," Eric said.

The Schmidts walked out of the house and saw that their mobile home was destroyed.

"The only thing left was the garage," Rein said.

"If we would have been in the trailer when the tornado hit, we probably wouldn't have made it," Eric said.

Two people at the motel were injured when their car rolled over onto them and one other person at the motel also was injured, Rein said. Those were the most serious injuries, he added. No one was killed.

The EF4 tornado with winds close to 200 miles per hour cut an eight-mile path of destruction to homes and businesses between Newton and Hunt City.

A couple of days after the tornado hit, then-Gov. Jim Thompson arrived in Newton to inspect the damage. Eric Schmidt and Irene Reynolds met with Thompson to share their experience.

"The rest of the summer all you could hear were chain saws," Eric said. "For the first couple of months after the tornado, there were people out here every day."