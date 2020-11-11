Rep. Lauren Underwood extends slim lead over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis

Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood extended her slim lead over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis as ballots continue to be counted in the west and northwest suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District.

As of Wednesday night, Underwood’s advantage over Oberweis grew from 3,524 votes to 4,288 votes after an additional 2,910 ballots were reported by Will County authorities. On a percentage basis, Underwood leads Oberweis 50.5% to 49.5%.

Two years ago, Underwood, of Naperville, defeated three-term GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano by 5 percentage points, or roughly 15,000 votes, in a district that has long backed conservative Republicans.

Oberweis, a state senator from Sugar Grove and an investment and dairy magnate, made unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate in 2002, 2004 and 2014, for governor in 2006 and for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2008.

The district includes all or parts of seven counties: DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will, McHenry, DeKalb and Kendall. Nov. 17 is the deadline for any mail-in votes to be counted if they were postmarked before or on Election Day on Nov. 3.

