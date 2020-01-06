Report: Chicago Public Schools had 140 residency violations complaints in 2019

CHICAGO — A watchdog for Chicago Public Schools received 140 complaints of possible residency violations among district employees, a new report found.

CPS employees are required to live within Chicago city limits like other public workers, unless they’re granted a waiver. The new annual report also outlined 15 cases of residency fraud, the Chicago Tribune reported. CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler’s 2019 report recommended dismissal or noted where the employee resigned during the investigation.

CPS did not dispute any of the report’s findings. In a statement addressing the findings, Emily Bolton, CPS spokeswoman, said the district is “committed to upholding the highest standards for operational excellence and employee conduct.”

“We take seriously our duty to hold accountable any individual who commits serious breaches of district policy or seeks to cause harm,” Bolton said. "The district appreciates the Office of the Inspector General’s continued efforts to investigate wrongdoing as we work to ensure all employees and operations are held to the highest standards of integrity.”

