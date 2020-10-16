Report from inspector general details incompetent response to former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson being found asleep in his car, suggests he got preferential treatment

Chicago Police officers made a series of critical mistakes ranging from not supervising young officers to improperly handling body-worn camera footage after former Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep in his car a year ago, having consumed the equivalent of 10 drinks, according to an inspector general report released today.

The probe by inspector general Joe Ferguson into the events of Oct. 16th and 17th of last year, when Johnson was found asleep inside his running city vehicle after a night of drinking with a member of his security detail, did not conclude that any individuals deliberately covered up for the superintendent.

But the report, released a year to the date of the incident that led to Johnson’s firing, still paints a picture of special treatment for Johnson, as it details for the first time what seven department members did -- or failed to do -- when Johnson was found at the intersection of 34th Place and Aberdeen Street in the Deering District, just blocks from his home.

Among the missteps outlined in the report were that the officers failed to ask Johnson where he had been or how much he had had to drink, and then allowed him to drive home despite their concerns that he was unfit to drive. Two officers followed him, apparently out of a concern for his safety, the report said.