Report: Pritzker expected to close schools for remainder of academic year

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to order that the state’s schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shutting down the state’s schools was one of the first major moves by Pritzker to address COVID-19 before issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

The Tribune on Friday attributed the information to sources it did not name. The Chicago Sun-Times also reported the extended closure would be announced Friday afternoon.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday said she expected an announcement to come soon. Though she said she hasn’t discussed keeping schools closed for the rest of the school year with Pritzker, Lightfoot said she would like to talk with him before he announces any decision.

“We have not had that conversation yet with the governor, although we are hearing that he might make some kind of announcement later this week,” Lightfoot said.