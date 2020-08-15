Republican Gov. James R. Thompson remembered as 'titan' in state government'

Thompson used this record as a springboard to run for political office. Though Thompson was a newcomer, he quickly displayed a natural skill for retail politics.

With a divided Democratic Party -- Illinois Secretary of State Michael Howlett, backed by the Chicago Democratic machine, knocked off incumbent Gov. Dan Walker in the Democratic primary -- Thompson was elected with 65% of the vote in 1977. He would go on to be reelected three more times.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar, who succeeded Thompson in 1991, said his predecessor was "the best retail politician I've ever met" and that "he turned out to be a very effective administrator."

"His instincts were as good as anyone I've ever dealt with in politics or in life," Edgar said. "He had the ability to listen to everything but then to sort it out and to come up with what was the best policy."

Edgar, who was elected to the Illinois House the same year as Thompson was elected governor, credited Thompson with springboarding his career and eventually allowing him to run for governor. But it didn't start out that way.