Reputed gang member beat rival to death just half-hour after two placed in same cell in Cook County Jail, prosecutors say

CHICAGO — A reputed gang member was viciously beaten to death just half an hour after he was placed into a two-man cell in Cook County Jail with an inmate who belongs to a rival gang, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
A security video partially captured Christian Gonzalez, 24, beating Pedro Ruiz with a sock filled with bars of soap for 10 continuous minutes, prosecutors said. He also violently dragged Ruiz by his “shag hairstyle,” according to prosecutors.
Investigators recovered a bloody, ripped sock in the cell and what appeared to be a bloody undershirt and boxers from Gonzalez that he was wearing under a clean set of jail scrubs, prosecutors said.
Gonzalez, a reputed member of the rival Satan Disciples street gang, later told a correctional officer that he beat Ruiz, 19, because he was a rival gang member, according to prosecutors. At a recorded interview later, though, Gonzalez said Ruiz was experiencing “breathing problems” and that guards took too long to respond, prosecutors said.
Ruiz belonged to the Almighty Saints, a street gang that has long feuded with the Satan Disciples.
Calling Gonzalez “a danger to everybody,” Judge Arthur Wesley Willis ordered him held in the jail without bond at the Thursday hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
Prosecutors laid out a timeline of the early-morning killing, but little remains known about why rival gang members were housed together, why standard security checks failed to register such a lengthy and brutal attack or why supervisors took more than 20 minutes to respond to the cell after a guard reported Gonzalez said his cellmate was “acting strange.”
Adding to the questions was the disclosure by the Chicago Tribune earlier in the week that Gonzalez was among five detainees who attacked a lone inmate Nov. 19 in a day room of Division 9, a maximum-security wing of the jail.
In a clip of surveillance video, five men are seen attacking a fellow inmate in November in a day room of Cook County Jail. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office)
Surveillance video obtained by the Tribune shows Gonzalez punched and kicked the 41-year-old victim before the other detainees stabbed him with a shank, beat him and stomped on his head. A few moments after leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood, Gonzalez and another inmate dropped a joker playing card on his body, Murphy said in court.
About seven minutes passed after the attack before correctional officers came to the aid of the victim in the day room, the video showed.
Gonzalez and the other four inmates were each charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and mob action, court records show.
Last Friday, Ruiz was assigned to Tier 2C of Division 9 shortly after coming through court on an attempted murder charge, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court. It wasn’t until 12:30 a.m. Saturday that he was put in the cell with Gonzalez.
While surveillance cameras didn’t capture the inside of the cell, footage from a camera on the tier — if zoomed through a window of the cell — showed an inmate inside raising his arm up and down repeatedly as if beating another detainee beginning at about 1:05 a.m. when a light turned on in the cell, Murphy said. The inmate is also seen grabbing the other man by his long hair and dragging him violently, he said.
At one point during the 10-minute attack, Gonzalez slowed down as if he was growing tired, Murphy said.
Ruiz had been ordered held without bond Friday after his arrest for the shooting of a 21-year-old man on the night of Jan. 28 in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.
Gonzalez had been jailed since last June on charges in the 2017 shooting of a man whom multiple police sources have identified as a leader in the Saints. That shooting left the Saints leader in critical condition and a 3-year-old boy with minor injuries.
Asked why Ruiz was placed in the same cell with a rival gang member less than three months after he was alleged to viciously beat the other inmate, sheriff’s spokesman Joseph Ryan declined to comment other than to say that the department was reviewing “every facet” of the weekend killing.
The sheriff’s office was still conducting its own internal review of the November beating when Ruiz was found beaten to death in his cell early Saturday, authorities said. Now the office has launched a separate internal review of the killing to determine if corrections officers followed proper protocol, Ryan said.
According to prosecutors, a guard performing a security check stopped by the cell door just before 1:30 p.m. Gonzalez said something was wrong with his cellmate, but the guard did not respond and left the tier.
A few minutes later, the guard radioed his sergeant that Gonzalez said his cellmate was “acting strange,” Murphy said.
Supervisors did not arrive at the cell for more than 20 minutes.
As officers tried unsuccessfully to revive Ruiz, Gonzalez was taken to a separate cell, where surveillance video showed him speaking to a correctional officer. Though the video has no audio, prosecutors said Gonzalez confessed to the guard that he beat Ruiz with a sock full of bar soap because he was a rival gang member.
