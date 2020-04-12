Reputed gang member beat rival to death just half-hour after two placed in same cell in Cook County Jail, prosecutors say

Last Friday, Ruiz was assigned to Tier 2C of Division 9 shortly after coming through court on an attempted murder charge, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court. It wasn’t until 12:30 a.m. Saturday that he was put in the cell with Gonzalez.

While surveillance cameras didn’t capture the inside of the cell, footage from a camera on the tier — if zoomed through a window of the cell — showed an inmate inside raising his arm up and down repeatedly as if beating another detainee beginning at about 1:05 a.m. when a light turned on in the cell, Murphy said. The inmate is also seen grabbing the other man by his long hair and dragging him violently, he said.

At one point during the 10-minute attack, Gonzalez slowed down as if he was growing tired, Murphy said.

Ruiz had been ordered held without bond Friday after his arrest for the shooting of a 21-year-old man on the night of Jan. 28 in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

Gonzalez had been jailed since last June on charges in the 2017 shooting of a man whom multiple police sources have identified as a leader in the Saints. That shooting left the Saints leader in critical condition and a 3-year-old boy with minor injuries.