Research group: Illinois will see peak coronavirus hospitalizations by April 16

PEORIA — A research group at the University of Washington is projecting that Illinois will see its peak demand for hospital resources in the coronavirus pandemic coming on April 16.

The analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluationsuggests that Illinois will have enough ordinary hospital beds necessary to meet the anticipated demand from patients, but will fall slightly short of the number of beds in intensive care units that could be needed.

On that April 16 date, some 8,601 beds are expected to be needed, out of 14.552 available; 1,291 ICU beds are expected to be needed, out of 1,131 available -- a shortage of some 160 beds.

But the group also makes it clear that the risk will continue for weeks after that point. Those demand numbers are projected to decrease throughout the latter half of April and first half of May before flattening out by late May.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"The projections assume the continuation of strong social distancing measures and other protective measures," the website accompanying the data notes.