Residents of two Southern Illinois municipalities will vote on proposal to merge

“Whether we agree or disagree with the process, myself and each member of the Board of Trustees totally agree with the proposal,” Reed said.

It wrote further that consolidation would lead to better road and sewers, housing, jobs, government and lower taxes. She said that, currently, less than $100,000 a year is collected to fix Alorton’s street and that eliminating the Centreville Township would save $430 a year for homeowners.

Beyond Reed’s letter and the referendum itself, no other details about the merger and how it would be executed have been released. Sarah Lehman, an official with the St. Clair County Clerk’s elections office said the merger will depend on a simple majority of voters in both municipalities.

Reed’s letter also stated: “false rumors” have been spread about the proposed merger. She said the town hall meeting in February would dispel those rumors. "... I would never knowingly make a decision concerning our future that wasn’t in the best interest of the citizens,” she wrote.

She added that Township Supervisor Curtis L. McCall, Jackson and Cahokia mayor Curtis McCall Jr. will be at the town hall to take part in the merger discussion.