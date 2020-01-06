Rockford library has novel idea: politics with respect

“What Better Angels is really about is creating a vehicle that allows everyone to get engaged in choosing to not indulge in political hatred and to get to know people on the other side,” Stone said.

Launched in 2016, Better Angels is a bipartisan citizen’s movement designed to unify the nation by bringing Americans of all political stripes together into a working alliance.

Abraham Lincoln used the term “better angels” during his first inaugural address while attempting to unite a nation on the verge of civil war.

“He was attempting to get the southern states to not secede from the union and to keep the border states in place,” Stone said. “He said, ‘We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will yet swell to the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely as they will be, by the better angels of our nature.’”

The film screening and discussion will introduce a series of Better Angels skills workshops and 815 Choose Civility community conversations being offered by the Library in 2020.