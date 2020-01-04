Sacred artifacts held by Southern Illinois University Carbondale reburied with Hopi, Navajo ancestors

A reburial ceremony was held in May. Together, Hopi and Navajo representatives picked a new grave site as close as possible to the ancestors' original resting places within the mine's working area.

Peabody provided excavation equipment and paid for all the storage, travel and shipping costs to get the bodies and their possessions back to Black Mesa.

The reburial began early in the morning, with about 15 volunteers working all day. There was no media present, no videos or photographs. Each tribe handled the dead according to its own customs, and Hopi and Navajo spiritual leaders performed blessings on the remains and the workers.

"It was satisfying," Begay said. "As unfortunate as it was that the remains were removed, it was probably a good decision to remove and protect them. They would've been completely destroyed otherwise."

Like the Hopi, the Navajo believe in a life after death.

"We believe that the spiritual remains of those people are still residing at Black Mesa, though they had been languishing for quite some time," Begay said. "We were adamant we bring them back as soon as we could. We wanted to make sure we gave them a sense of peace."