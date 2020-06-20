Salad greens linked to intestinal parasite cases recalled; Central Illinois stores affected

SPRINGFIELD — An outbreak of a parasite causing intestinal illness had prompted the recall of packaged salad greens at several grocery store chains serving Central Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has received confirmation of approximately 23 cases that appear to be linked to a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.
Cases have been reported in counties across Illinois with people becoming ill starting in mid-May.
The initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of store brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Illinois.
“Although a link has been made to Cyclospora in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a prepared statement. “If you consumed store brand packaged garden salads since May and then developed watery diarrhea, please contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.”
The stores are cooperating with the state health departments, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation.
Des Moines-Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Saturday it is recalling its 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region. The company said the potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced the FDA and CDC investigation into an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.
No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall, and Hy-Vee said it has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad.
Jewel-Osco announced it is voluntarily recalling bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.
The recalled Signature Farms Garden Salad was sold in 12-ounce bags in the Produce section. The recalled products have "best if used by" dates of May 16 through July 4. The product has a UPC code of 21130 98135 and bears the unique plant number S5417.
People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces (stool) that contains the parasite. Cyclospora is not spread directly from one person to another.
Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms. Symptoms may include the following:
• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)
• Loss of appetite
• Weight loss
• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas
• Nausea (vomiting is less common)
• Fatigue
• Low-grade fever
Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer.
Previous cyclosporiasis cases have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce including raspberries, basil, snow peas, and lettuce.
More information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
