Sangamon County Coroner identifies third victim from shooting at Bunn-O-Matic Friday

Marsha Reynolds literally watched Aumiller grow up in Pawnee, a community of about 2,650 people about 17 miles south of Springfield.

Years later, Reynolds got a chance to work with Aumiller briefly at Bunn-O-Matic in an assembly area where they put together beverage dispensers before he transferred to the welding department.

"He had a good work ethic," Reynolds said Sunday, "and he was always easy to get along with. All my co-workers said the same thing."

"He was friendly and caring and always asked how me how my family was," said Melissa Wilfong, who also worked on the assembly line with Aumiller. "He was a good all-around. Big heart."

Reynolds recalled that Aumiller would play golf with his father, Sean Oliver, and Oliver's father, Rene Oliver.

Reynolds recalled that when Aumiller went car shopping with his father he said he needed a vehicle with a trunk big enough to hold his golf clubs.

Aumiller grew up in Pawnee, but moved to Springfield about a year ago, Reynolds said. Aumiller started at Bunn in 2017, moving to the welding department in 2018.

Reynolds said Aumiller's death has hit her hard.