Sangamon County COVID-19 patient has died, officials confirm

SPRINGFIELD — A 71-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19 has died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, authorities said Thursday.
The patient was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. She had been the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Sangamon County and is the first death in the area.
Officials first announced the woman's diagnosis on Saturday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are providing new totals and other information each afternoon. On Wednesday, they announced 128 new cases, bringing the state total to 288, and warned that the numbers would get higher before they decreased.
“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System, in a statement. “That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water.
"It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."
