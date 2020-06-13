You are the owner of this article.
Saturday data: Illinois reports 673 more COVID cases
SPRINGFIELD — Data released Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health shows an additional 673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The department is reporting a total of 131,871 cases, including 6,289 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Twenty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday: 

- Boone County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 2 males 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s

The department in a statement said: "Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 specimens for a total of 1,168,945. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6–June 12 is 3%."

