Saying ‘diabetes doesn’t discriminate,’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure limiting out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $100 for 30-day supply

Illinois became one of the first states in the U.S. to limit the out-of-pocket price of insulin when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure on Friday that caps the cost of medication people with diabetes rely on.
Sen. Andy Manar, the downstate Democrat who sponsored the bill that caps the out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply regardless of how much is needed to fill a patient’s prescription, called it the “biggest step that we can take under Illinois law.” The law takes effect Jan. 1.
As insulin prices have soared, some people have been forced to pursue alternatives such as seeking options from other countries, lower-quality products or rationing their supply of insulin, which can have dire consequences.
“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life. It doesn’t discriminate between those who can afford medication at unconscionable cost and those who cannot,” Pritzker said Friday.
People with diabetes have higher than normal levels of glucose in their blood and depend on insulin to regulate those levels and prevent potentially life-threatening complications.
Megan Blair, from downstate Harristown, said she was forced to ration her insulin because she couldn’t afford her 30-day-supply that goes up to $1,800, which landed her in the hospital more than once.
Illinois’ price cap applies to state-regulated commercial insurance plans but does not touch federally regulated plans. In his push for the state insulin cap, Manar has advocated for similar action at the federal level.
“We should take this and we should celebrate this victory when the governor signs this bill,” Manar said. “And then we should keep going, because we have so much more to do when it comes to the affordability of prescription drugs.”
Despite opposition from pharmaceutical and insurance industries, the legislation received bipartisan support when the legislature passed it in the fall.
The new law also calls for the state Department of Insurance to examine the factors that caused the insulin price surges and tasks it with making policy recommendations to the General Assembly to guide “how to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin in the future,” Pritzker said.