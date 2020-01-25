Saying ‘diabetes doesn’t discriminate,’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure limiting out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $100 for 30-day supply

Megan Blair, from downstate Harristown, said she was forced to ration her insulin because she couldn’t afford her 30-day-supply that goes up to $1,800, which landed her in the hospital more than once.

Illinois’ price cap applies to state-regulated commercial insurance plans but does not touch federally regulated plans. In his push for the state insulin cap, Manar has advocated for similar action at the federal level.

“We should take this and we should celebrate this victory when the governor signs this bill,” Manar said. “And then we should keep going, because we have so much more to do when it comes to the affordability of prescription drugs.”

Despite opposition from pharmaceutical and insurance industries, the legislation received bipartisan support when the legislature passed it in the fall.

The new law also calls for the state Department of Insurance to examine the factors that caused the insulin price surges and tasks it with making policy recommendations to the General Assembly to guide “how to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin in the future,” Pritzker said.

