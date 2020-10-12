 Skip to main content
Scattered storms, wind gusts expected today, weather service says
LINCOLN — Scattered showers are expected mainly before 3 p.m. today with wind gusts reaching a high of 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Weather officials say scattered showers may bring thunderstorms east of I-55, although the threat for severe weather remains low.

Clear conditions will arrive by Monday night with temperatures reaching a low of 44 degrees, the weather service says. 

A look back at the rains and floods of the past.

1 of 40

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

