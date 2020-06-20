Scattered thunderstorms expected across Central Illinois tonight
Scattered thunderstorms expected across Central Illinois tonight

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Christian, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, Woodford and other Central Illinois counties.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast this evening, with damaging winds possible. Hail will also be possible, particularly along and west of the Illinois River, the alert says.

Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stonington at 5:14 p.m., the weather service said. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

More thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday.  

