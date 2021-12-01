Scenes from Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk

Kevin Doub, a member of the Millikin Community Cello Choir, plays Christmas tunes at the Madden Arts Center in downtown Decatur. The Anne Lloyd Gallery is home to the Decatur Area Arts Council's Holiday Gift Shoppe, featuring the creations of local artisans during the holiday season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Employee Gay Donahue does her best impression of Olaf, the snowman from the movie 'Frozen," outside Giggles on Wednesday during the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Employee Emily Naber prepares to scoop up an order of pretzels at Del's Popcorn Shop as the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk gets underway Wednesday.
After months of teasing a run for governor of Illinois, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, will announce Tuesday plans to run for reelection in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District, a campaign aide confirmed.
In May 2013, State Rep. Greg Harris choked back tears on the floor of the Illinois House when he told supporters that he wouldn’t be calling for a vote on his measure to legalize same-sex marriage, which already had been approved in the Senate and had the support of then-Gov. Pat Quinn.
The same structural issue that kept workers from hanging some 1,300 lights from the state Capitol dome in 2019 and again last year has not been resolved, a Secretary of State spokesman told The Springfield State-Journal Register.
