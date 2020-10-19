School nurses in Illinois carry 'fierce' workload during coronavirus pandemic

Johnson said she makes calls every day, sometimes 30 to 40 phone calls a week.

Nurses in the Dunlap School District are also feeling the added workload.

"There's not enough hours in the day to get it all done. But we do, all of the nurses, we know how to prioritize," said McDonald. "We know all of our students that need the daily care from us. We prioritize that. We are able to figure out a good balance. And we also have some great help."

Both the Dunlap School District and Princeville Schools have seen positive cases in their student body and faculty. When that happens, administrators determine who those students were in contact with so they can be sent home to quarantine.

"The administrators go into the classrooms that those students were in to determine the spacing between desks," said Amy Cranford, district nurse for the Dunlap School District. "They're trying to figure out if people are within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes throughout the day. So they go classroom by classroom to identify if those are classrooms where people aren't spaced out enough. And then we determine who sits around that student and who gets quarantined. I don't determine who -- administration determines who -- but I do make those phone calls to the family. And we let the health department know as well."