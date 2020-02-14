Seclusion-room violations found in 6 Illinois school districts, but parents say investigations didn’t go far enough

At the Kaskaskia Special Education District, where state officials also looked at one child’s records, the investigation found no evidence that the 7-year-old boy had been put in isolated timeout and therefore did not cite the district for any violations. School records showed he had been put in a timeout area within his classroom for behavior including stomping his feet and “pouting,” but he wasn’t isolated, according to the state report.

Laura Myers, the student’s mother, said she spoke with an ISBE investigator for 13 minutes and was disappointed that the investigation didn’t examine the use of physical restraint on her son or look into the district as a whole. An ISBE spokesman said officials “comprehensively investigated each complaint and will continue to monitor.”

The news organizations’ broader review of the district’s school, Bridges Learning Center near Centralia, found isolated timeout had been used 1,288 times there in 15 months. The 12,371 pages of records provided to reporters showed children regularly were placed in seclusion because they were disobedient or disruptive, reasons that violated the law.

“It makes me sick that they aren’t taking it any farther than this,” Myers said. “It was a way for them to say, ‘We did something about it,’ but they aren’t really doing anything about it.”