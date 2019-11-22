Senator to Speaker Madigan: Explain payments to accused sexual harasser or resign as Democratic chairman

In one email, McClain, who retired as a lobbyist in 2016 but stayed on with ComEd as a consultant, thanked the other lobbyists: “It is a wonderful sacrifice.”

McClain, operating as shock waves from the #MeToo movement still reverberated through the Capitol, recognized the potential for backlash if the back-channel arrangement came to light.

“These men are sticking their necks out knowing full well if it goes public before you are exonerated they will get the full blast from the ‘MeToo’ movement. So, please honor the confidentiality," McClain wrote to Quinn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

McClain has not commented since word broke over the summer that the FBI raided his house in mid-May. Both McClain’s emails and the more than $31,000 to Quinn are part of a major federal investigation into ComEd’s lobbying activities, sources said.

The Tribune has reported that federal authorities are zeroing in on payments made through ComEd’s vast network of consultants to some individuals who seemed to have done little actual work. The payments were aimed at currying favor with certain lawmakers while circumventing lobbying disclosure rules, the source added. Authorities believe the payments to Quinn are an example of this, a source has said.