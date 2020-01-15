Senators demand review of Army Reserve sexual assaults

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Amy Braley Franck, a civilian victim advocate with the 416th, provided the AP with documents that show the command launched internal investigations into at least two sexual assault cases, one in 2018 and another last year. Federal law and Department of Defense policy require that commanders refer sexual assault complaints to criminal investigators in their respective branches in a effort to ensure unbiased investigations.

Commanders who don't follow proper channels can face reprimand, removal from command or a court martial. Internal sexual assault investigations cost the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander, Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, his job in December. He resigned that month at Gov. Tony Evers' request after a federal probe determined that he had been launching internal investigations rather than forwarding complaints to the National Guard Bureau.

Braley Franck also provided documents that show she took a call from a female private in November. The woman was concerned that she was being sent to the range for a live-fire exercise alongside the subject of her sexual harassment complaint and she feared for her safety.

Braley Franck said she relayed the woman's concerns to the 416th's sexual assault response coordinator, Regina Taylor, who responded by saying “Hmm hmm, well, I guess we will just wait and see and hope for the best” before hanging up.