Sens. Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth named to congressional task force to advise Trump on reopening economy

“As a member of this task force, I will do everything in my power to remind Donald Trump of his responsibility to protect public health,” she said. “He needs to stop blaming others for his administration’s failures, ensure universal access to testing and vastly expand contact tracing efforts. He should more fully use the Defense Production Act as well as other authorities to bring the supply chain in line, ramp up (personal protective equipment) production and ensure that state and local governments have the supplies and resources they need to protect our communities.”

Trump extended the invitations Wednesday to members of the Senate and House amid continued tensions between Democrats, who control the House, and Republicans who lead the Senate and hold the White House, over a new round of relief funding to deal with the pandemic.

Trump and Senate Republicans are seeking legislation to add more money to a small business effort known as the Paycheck Protection Program that gives employers federal funds for keeping workers on the payroll. Democrats are pushing for add-ons for items including new funding for states and local governments to help their budgets which have seen a dramatic falloff in tax revenues.