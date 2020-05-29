Sens. Durbin and Duckworth defend House Democrats’ $3 trillion pandemic stimulus package, urge end to Senate GOP opposition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on Thursday defended the $3 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by House Democrats earlier this month and criticized Republicans who control the Senate for not moving more quickly to assist taxpayers and local governments.

Appearing on a televised town hall on WGN-Ch. 9, the two Democratic senators also appealed for a sense of public unity as the pandemic and stay-at-home orders have exacerbated political divides -- something Duckworth said has been promoted by President Donald Trump.

“I think we start off by having a commander in chief, a president in the White House who does not stoke those divides, right? We need to set the example as political leaders, as those who are in government, for the support of health care and to believe and listen to science,” said Duckworth, who has been on the list of those being considered as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.