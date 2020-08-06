Services set for 'workaholic' 19-year-old killed in Woodford County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A visitation is set for Friday morning for 19-year-old Seth Unruh, one of the three young people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Woodford County. He died just two weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Cremation rites have been accorded for Unruh, a 2019 graduate of Fieldcrest High School in Minonk.

The visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the farm of his parents, Tony and Janey Unruh, at 2444 County Road 100N, Toluca. Those attending have been asked to wear a mask or face covering. A private family service and inurnment will follow.

Unruh was an apprentice laborer for Central Laborers Local 996 in Roanoke. Family and friends remembered him for his strong work ethic, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles and grandfathers in the laborers local.

Prior to his apprenticeship, he picked walnuts, mowed lawns and bailed hay, among other jobs.

According to his obituary, Seth was always the "go to" man for getting a crew together to get any task done, never starting a job he didn't finish.