Severe storms possible Tuesday night, weather service says

LINCOLN — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of Central Illinois until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A watch means conditions are favorable for a storm. A warning means one is imminent.

Included in the watch area are the counties of Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McLean, Montgomery, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford.

The National Weather Services said thunderstorms are likely this evening. Some could have damaging winds and large hail, and the possibility of a tornado. The storms will bring cooler overnight temperatures around 50 degrees.

Isolated storms also are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with daytime highs in the lower 50s.

