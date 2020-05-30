Sewage may help predict future virus outbreaks. Chicago researchers aim to test hundreds or thousands of manholes at a time.

In the global effort to stem the novel coronavirus, every toilet flush reveals a vital clue.
Droplets we breathe, sneeze or cough through our mouths and noses aren’t the only source of SARS-CoV-2. Bits of genetic material from the virus also end up in our waste, offering local health departments life-saving opportunities to track, trace and prevent outbreaks.
Researchers and technology startups involved in the rapidly developing science are finding signs of the virus in raw sewage days before people overwhelm hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease driving a pandemic that already has killed more than 100,000 Americans and another 256,000 combined in other countries.
With the United States woefully behind on testing individuals, collecting samples from municipal sewers on a regular basis could give cities early warnings about where the disease is spreading. It also could indicate whether community lockdowns can be eased or if more stringent restrictions on daily life are needed.
"You won’t be able to say precisely how many cases there are in a community, at least at this point,” Peter Grevatt, president of the Water Research Foundation, said in a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune. “But you will be able to see when that signal appears and you’ll be able to see if it is changing in terms of an upward trend or a downward trend.”
During a virtual congressional briefing last week, Grevatt and other experts shared what they’ve learned during the past few months and outlined what it would take to escalate sewage monitoring for the virus.
One of the teams developing new methods is based at Northwestern University, where researchers are attempting to find alternatives to the 20 million tests of Americans that a recent Harvard University study projected are needed by midsummer.
A for-profit spinoff from a Northwestern laboratory is pushing to have methods in place by the end of the summer that could zoom in on neighborhoods, nursing homes, factories, warehouses and meat-packing plants by collecting sewage samples from nearby manholes.
“We know we can detect SARS-CoV-2 in what comes into a sewage treatment plant,” said Khalid Alam, the CEO of Stemloop Inc. “If we could test on a far larger scale -- in hundreds or thousands of manholes at a time -- we could begin to understand from a public health and an epidemiology perspective where these problems are at a more granular level.”
Investigating public health threats by analyzing human and industrial waste isn’t new. Governments and nonprofit organizations have traced diseases and toxic pollution for decades by sampling sewers, identifying hot spots and exposing scofflaws who illegally dump chemicals and heavy metals down the drain.
In 2013, researchers traced a polio outbreak in Israel by monitoring sewage. Others have found the residue of pharmaceutical drugs, illegal narcotics and persistent chemicals known as PFAS that were used for years to make Teflon and Scotchgard coatings.
“Looking in the sewer is like looking in the mirror of society,” Gertjan Medema, principal microbiologist at the KWR Water Research Institute in the Netherlands, said during a mid-April webinar.
Medema described how he and his colleagues found growing numbers of virus genes in sewage from Amsterdam and Utrecht, two Dutch cities where confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased exponentially in early March.
When they sampled smaller towns that had appeared to have been spared from the disease, they discovered RNA of the virus up to six days before the first confirmed cases were recorded.
It remains unclear if the virus is infectious in sewage, though early signs suggest it isn’t. Among other challenges: reaching consensus on analytical methods and developing rapid, cost-effective techniques to safely collect and analyze samples.
The Northwestern team is led by Julius Lucks, a chemistry and biological engineering professor who recently secured a National Science Foundation grant to determine if synthetic molecules can detect SARS-CoV-2 in a nasal swab, saliva or sewage.
Previous testing for more conventional forms of water pollution suggests promising results for the coronavirus as well, Lucks said in an interview.
The Northwestern team has assembled a library containing the molecular signatures of substances that act as defense mechanisms to specific metals or chemicals. By adding a few drops of water or sewage to a test tube containing a reagent for a particular substance, the researchers have found they can determine whether it exists in the sample.
“Natural organisms have all sorts of machinery that they use to monitor their own environment,” Lucks said. “We’ve rewired them so they produce a color instead of their defense mechanisms if say, something like lead or a certain pesticide is present."
Perfecting the methods for the coronavirus could be a game changer.
Laboratories are swamped with nasal swabs and other tests that can take days or weeks to analyze. If all goes well, Lucks said, the tests being developed at Northwestern could generate results within a few hours after samples are collected.
Lucks has a financial interest in the spinoff founded by Alam, a former post-doctoral fellow who spent years at Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory working on quick, low-cost methods to test for environmental hazards in water.
Stemloop is in the early stages of a coronavirus pilot project with Lucks and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, the government agency that collects and treats sewage in Chicago and the Cook County suburbs.
Developing ways to predict future outbreaks is crucial. Many experts believe there will be a new surge of COVID-19 cases later this year.
With Chicago and other parts of lllinois still locked down, the water reclamation district so far has limited its sampling to a single vial of sewage collected once a week from each of its treatment plants and sent off for analysis by researchers at Stanford University.
Testing other parts of the system is necessary, Grevatt said, because researchers still don’t have a handle on the average number of viruses infected people shed in their feces, or how many viral genes survive the trip from a toilet to a sewage treatment plant.
Answering those questions could help determine if person-to-person contact still needs to be restricted in certain neighborhoods or at particular businesses. Monitoring sewage also could help determine if it is safe to resume relatively normal activity in some communities until a vaccine is available.
