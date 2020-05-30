Sewage may help predict future virus outbreaks. Chicago researchers aim to test hundreds or thousands of manholes at a time.

Previous testing for more conventional forms of water pollution suggests promising results for the coronavirus as well, Lucks said in an interview.

The Northwestern team has assembled a library containing the molecular signatures of substances that act as defense mechanisms to specific metals or chemicals. By adding a few drops of water or sewage to a test tube containing a reagent for a particular substance, the researchers have found they can determine whether it exists in the sample.

“Natural organisms have all sorts of machinery that they use to monitor their own environment,” Lucks said. “We’ve rewired them so they produce a color instead of their defense mechanisms if say, something like lead or a certain pesticide is present."

Perfecting the methods for the coronavirus could be a game changer.

Laboratories are swamped with nasal swabs and other tests that can take days or weeks to analyze. If all goes well, Lucks said, the tests being developed at Northwestern could generate results within a few hours after samples are collected.

Lucks has a financial interest in the spinoff founded by Alam, a former post-doctoral fellow who spent years at Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory working on quick, low-cost methods to test for environmental hazards in water.