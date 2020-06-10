Shedd Aquarium lays off 8 percent of workers, furloughs many more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest cultural institution to let workers go is Shedd Aquarium.

The lakefront attraction said Wednesday it will lay off 36 workers and furlough 171 more after June 20 as a result of it having to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36 positions represent just over 8 percent of the workforce, while those being furloughed are mostly guest relations ambassadors who “will begin to return... once the aquarium reopens to the public,” the Shedd said in a statement.

“The decision to terminate employees through no fault of their own was both gut-wrenching and yet necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the aquarium,” President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said in the statement.

With the help of federal relief funds, Shedd was able to pay all workers regardless of responsibilities or whether they could work from home through June 20, it said. Like most of its peers, the aquarium closed in mid-March.

A wave of coronavirus-related layoffs has hit area museums and zoos in recent weeks, a reckoning caused by the federal payroll protection money running out and by the lack of a firm reopening date for the attractions.