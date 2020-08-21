 Skip to main content
Shelby County adds 6 COVID cases Friday
SHELBYVILLE — Six additional Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department reported Friday. 

Those with mild symptoms:

  • 19-year-old male
  • 33-year-old female
  • 24-year-old female
  • 51-year-old male
  • 23-year-old female

A 31-year-old male was asymptomatic, the department said. 

The county as of Friday has had 138 positive cases, 36 active cases, two deaths, 100 people out of isolation and 2,589 negative test results. 

Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4% for the week ending Aug. 8, putting it at a "warning level" for the state. Multiple COVID warning levels puts the county at risk for restrictions. 

Statewide COVID data for Friday 

