Shelby County health officials report 4 new cases of COVID, bringing county total to 83

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say four residents tested positive for COVID-19, reporting a total of 83 cases in Shelby County in a Monday statement.

The Shelby County Health Department says the residents are a 47-year-old male, 57-year-old male, 11-year-old male and 36-year-old female, three of which are experiencing mild symptoms and the other reported as asymptomatic.

Symptoms of coronavirus usually appear within two to 14 days after initial exposure that include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, officials say. Residents are encouraged to social distance and wash hands frequently.

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.