Shelby County reports 12th positive case of coronavirus disease
SHELBY COUNTY — Officials of the Shelby County Health Department announced Friday a 12th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 80-year-old female resident was tested on May 6 after showing symptoms and was placed in isolation. Out of the 11 other positive cases in Shelby County, nine have been released from isolation, one is currently isolated at home and one has died, the health department said.

The health department recommends that residents practice social distancing, wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and avoid touching the face with unwashed hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

