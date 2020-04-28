Shelby County reports 1st death related to coronavirus

DECATUR — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday announced the county's first death related to complications with coronavirus. The state also recorded its highest one-day total for the number of deaths since the pandemic started.
The Shelby County individual was a 73-year-old male from Shelbyville and was hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, the department said in a statement.He tested positive on April 24 and died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said he didn’t have any underlying health conditions.
“We offer our condolences to the friends and family affected by this loss,” the release said. “We urge our entire community to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of this virus.”
To date, the county is reporting 10 positive cases and 92 negatives test results. Two tests are pending.
Also Tuesday, a woman identified as a health care worker employed in Decatur tested positive for COVID-19, the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported.
The department listed the 19-year-old woman as having the coronavirus disease. She is a DeWitt County resident and is isolation, the agency said.
The department is not releasing the woman's name or where she works.
In Macon County on Tuesday, health officials announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 108.
There have been 765 tests for the virus performed in Macon County, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
Seventeen people have been released from isolation, the team said. Another 74 are in home isolation, and six are hospitalized. Eleven residents have died.
The majority of the cases, 71%, are women. The largest age demographic is people in their 80s, followed by people in their 30s.
Officials have said that 74 of the county's confirmed cases have been residents or employees at Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Ten residents of the facility who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, although officials said some passed away at a hospital.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team, which includes government and health officials, has cautioned that people should not feel a "false sense of security" that only people at congregate living facilities are at risk for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 144 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the state’s highest one-day total. Those deaths push the state’s total over 2,000 to 2,125.
IDPH also reported 2,219 new cases of the disease, bringing that total to 48,102. Many of those patients have recovered, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Ezike said 49 percent of people surveyed who tested positive reported they were symptom-free two weeks after their positive test. For people between two and four weeks removed from their positive test, 61 percent felt recovered, while 74 percent who were more than four weeks from testing positive felt recovered.
“I hope that’s seen as encouraging news, that people do recover,” Ezike said.
Ezike added that as of Monday, 4,738 people in Illinois were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 1,245 were in intensive care and 778 of those are on a ventilator.
Tuesday was also the fourth straight day that the state reported more than 10,000 tests over a 24-hour period after first reaching that daily milestone on Saturday. IDPH reported 14,561 newly completed tests on Tuesday, brining that total to 242,189, which is about 2 percent of Illinois’ population.
