Shelby County reports 1st death related to coronavirus

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 144 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the state’s highest one-day total. Those deaths push the state’s total over 2,000 to 2,125.

IDPH also reported 2,219 new cases of the disease, bringing that total to 48,102. Many of those patients have recovered, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Ezike said 49 percent of people surveyed who tested positive reported they were symptom-free two weeks after their positive test. For people between two and four weeks removed from their positive test, 61 percent felt recovered, while 74 percent who were more than four weeks from testing positive felt recovered.

“I hope that’s seen as encouraging news, that people do recover,” Ezike said.

Ezike added that as of Monday, 4,738 people in Illinois were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 1,245 were in intensive care and 778 of those are on a ventilator.

Tuesday was also the fourth straight day that the state reported more than 10,000 tests over a 24-hour period after first reaching that daily milestone on Saturday. IDPH reported 14,561 newly completed tests on Tuesday, brining that total to 242,189, which is about 2 percent of Illinois’ population.