Shelby County reports 6 new COVID cases
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported six new COVID cases.

They are:

  • A 14-year-old male, 18-year-old female, 24-year-old male and 33-year-old female presenting mild symptoms
  • A 53-year-old-female is asymptomatic
  • A 60-year-old female has moderate symptoms

A total of 279 county residents have tested positive for COVID. 

The statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate hit its lowest point since July 26 on Wednesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,337 new cases of the virus among 48,029 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate was driven downward to 3.7 percent after Wednesday saw a 2.8 percent one-day positivity rate. 

