Shelbyville saves money on refinancing

Noel Bolinger appeared on behalf of the pool committee again to request applying for a PARC grant to help fund with pool expansion and look at a future referendum question.

Bolinger said that there is expected to be $25 million available from the state in January and another $25 million in the summer in PARC grants. He suggested that the city could apply for $2.5 million and said that the minimum they would hope for is $600,000 to $1 million.

"But when we apply for the grant we have to tell them how we will fund the project," Bolinger said. "If we voted to put the question on a referendum in the future that would be part of our financial plan."

Having a financial plan, via referendum, would help chances of getting the grant.

Bolinger said the Burbach Aquatics recommended a grant writing company and the cost to the city would be $6500 to hopefully be awarded a million or more.

This is something we need to discuss more before we have a vote." said Commissioner Martha Firnhaber. "First, no one has stopped me on the street and said $3.5 million for a pool addition is a good idea."

Commissioner Thom Schafer said, "It feels like we are flying through this. If we apply and we get it, we're committed to do this."