Shelbyville saves money on refinancing

The Shelbyville City Council adopted an ordinance this week adopted an ordinance that saved the city about $75,000 in interest. Officials also approved applying for grants for park projects.
A representative of 1st Mid-Illinois Bank attended the council meeting Monday to answer questions. Essentially, the interest rate had come down from 5.15% to 2.25% on a certificate from 2006. If the city re-financed the certificates it would save then $75,000.
"This is a pretty good deal," Commissioner Thom Schafer said.
Commissioner Debe Wright moved to adopt the ordinance authorizing the change and Schafer seconded it. It passed unanimously.
The council then discussed and passed the question for a referendum in March concerning the Chautauqua and voted to put it on the ballot.
There was a request to apply for a PARC grant to help fund improvements to the ball diamonds at Forest Park. City Treasurer Kelly Pasley will write the grant.
Pasley said the grant is for 75-90% based on the poverty level of the area with a max of $400,000. If the project costs $240,000, the council suggested that the grant would pay for about $180,000. The balance would be split between the city and interested parties, who would be asked to raise funds.
The council voted unanimously to apply for the grant. The council also voted to have a public meeting on the grant for the ball diamonds.
Noel Bolinger appeared on behalf of the pool committee again to request applying for a PARC grant to help fund with pool expansion and look at a future referendum question.
Bolinger said that there is expected to be $25 million available from the state in January and another $25 million in the summer in PARC grants. He suggested that the city could apply for $2.5 million and said that the minimum they would hope for is $600,000 to $1 million.
"But when we apply for the grant we have to tell them how we will fund the project," Bolinger said. "If we voted to put the question on a referendum in the future that would be part of our financial plan."
Having a financial plan, via referendum, would help chances of getting the grant.
Bolinger said the Burbach Aquatics recommended a grant writing company and the cost to the city would be $6500 to hopefully be awarded a million or more.
This is something we need to discuss more before we have a vote." said Commissioner Martha Firnhaber. "First, no one has stopped me on the street and said $3.5 million for a pool addition is a good idea."
Commissioner Thom Schafer said, "It feels like we are flying through this. If we apply and we get it, we're committed to do this."
"If we are going to do it, we need to keep moving," Bolinger said.
"Why do we need to do it in January?" Firnhaber asked.
Schafer suggested that if the council approves applying for the grant, that the pool committee pay half the fee.
Firnhaber asked what the grant writers think concerning the city's chance to get the grant?
"We need to know what they think," Firnhaber said. "Maybe they think we're smokin' crack to think we will get it?
Commissioner Mark Shanks re-iterated his belief.
"I think we always need to be reaching beyond our grasp," Shanks said. 'If we get the grant we don't have to take the money. Or if we get it, it could be an argument to go-ahead with the referendum."
"I'm not opposed to applying for the grant if the cost is split," said Commissioner Debe Wright.
Commissioner Schare so moved and Shanks seconded it. The vote was unanimous.
A public meeting was set to discuss the grants will be held at 5:30 p.m. before the January 6 council meeting.
In other business, A liquor variance was granted to HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital for their annual Red Even on February 15, 2020.
The tax levy ordinance that was on file for public viewing was approved unanimously.
A request to do a mandatory environmental sampling as part of a South Morgan Street Project was approved, unanimously. The project which is to cost $1.2 has three grants helping to pay for it and the mandatory sampling to proceed will cost $25,900.
City Engineer Alan Spesard explained that that cost was eligible for a 50% grant. The cost to the city for the project that includes street and sewer work is about $495,000. Some has already been paid in engineering and the funds come from the Business East Program Fund.
The environmental sampling was voted and approved unanimously.
In other business, it was reported that the bay repair in the old drive through at city hall was completed. The floor was giving way and it was repaired and it now fully useable for the police department.
Commissioner Shanks also said they have bid specs now on city hall roof repair. He and Commissioner Schafer also met with the Senior Center and are looking at building us going forward.
"I want to give a shout out to my guys (street dept)," said Commissioner Schafer, "for their work during the recent snow."
Members of the park and cemetery crews also pitched in. Schafer said the new spreader is going to be getting out there as well.
Spesard announced the the Streetscapes Project, which has been i the work with the state for 10 years, will be bid by IDOT on January 17.
Public comments centered around the need for more information to be given to the tax-payers about the referendum that was approved for the March ballot.
"I don't have enough information," said Gary Lynch. "I'm not saying I'm for it or against it. How are we going to pay for it and maintain it? People complain to me about their taxes."
Other comments from the public questioned the pool project for something that is open "two months out of the year." Bolinger was asked about an indoor pool that could be used all year.
"Operating expenses for an indoor pool are outrageous," Bolinger said. "An outdoor pool generates enough income and indoor pool runs at a deficit. The YMCA in Mattoon and the Decatur YMCA arein bigger communities that can afford it. The Sullivan pool struggles."