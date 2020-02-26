Sheriffs association, Republican lawmakers blast state policy limiting Department of Corrections coordination with ICE when undocumented felons are released

The transfers the Kankakee County sheriff’s office carried out at the request by ICE last year included people who had been convicted of sexual offenses involving minors, murder or attempted murder and aggravated driving under the influence, law enforcement officials said at Tuesday’s news conference.

“We wanted to have a justice system that can quickly and swiftly determine the status of these individuals without risking the safety of the general public, or communities where they were serving a sentence,” Downey said.

The move “raises the stakes for a dangerous or violent altercation to occur in our communities,” Downey said.

Fred Tsao, senior policy counsel for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the policy seems in line with the Trust Act’s purpose of enabling immigrant communities to feel more comfortable interacting with local law enforcement.

"This policy can be seen in that light -- that the state is carrying out the policy embodied in the Trust Act of setting its own limits with respect to its own interactions with federal immigration enforcement,” Tsao said.