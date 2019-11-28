Shorter holiday shopping season? Black Friday? Who cares? These gift buyers have already knocked it out.

Allie Deaver-Petchenik also plans to skip the crowds Friday. Nor will she be at home, buying goods online.

The Lincoln Square mother of three usually begins her holiday shopping in April and takes advantage of Memorial Day and Labor Day sales. “If you are patient, we can generally find deals that are about the same as Black Friday if we shop on different holidays and during end-of-season sales,” she said.

Deaver-Petchenik began her no-Black-Friday shopping tradition before she married and had children. Last-minute shopping made her anxious and she’d end up spending more money. So she started shopping early and often, finding deals along the way.

Wrapping it up by Halloween has made her holidays calm. Black Friday comes and goes unless she needs a kitchen appliance or electronics, which is pretty rare. To Deaver-Petchenik, the Black Friday discounts don’t seem to be that much deeper and she can relax with her family over the holiday weekend.

“It’s enjoyable to not have to worry about it when everyone else is," she said.

Taking advantage of early online deals -- in large part by spying them on social media -- is how Jessica Salasek of Naperville wrapped up her holiday shopping weeks ago.