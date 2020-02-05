Should Illinois have first-in-the-nation Democratic primary elections? Here's who thinks so.

On automatic voter registration, Pritzker said state agencies are “making sure that it's being done in an appropriate fashion, making sure all the rules are being followed.”

“I don't think the public would want it done any other way,” he said. “And so there's just a very careful process going on. And of course, as each of these things have been revealed, where there may have been a challenge, right, that each of those agencies is looking to make sure that that's not affecting them, or if it is, that they're addressing it.”

EARLY PRIMARY: Earlier this week, Pritzker indicated he would like to see Illinois as the home of the first-in-the-nation Democratic primary elections in the future. On Wednesday, reporters asked if it would be wise to move the state up considering recent flaws in the state’s automatic voter registration system.

“Well, we've been running elections for an awful long time, and I want to be clear with everybody. This state is a diverse state in so many ways, in ways that Iowa, New Hampshire are not,” Pritzker said.

He said the state is more representative of the nation in the “rural, suburban, urban environments,” and in the “technology industry and the farming industry, the agriculture industry.”