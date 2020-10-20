 Skip to main content
Showers predicted for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening
LINCOLN — Tuesday afternoon may be soggy across Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service is projecting a 40% chance for showers to hit Central Illinois after 4 p.m., alongside wind gusts that may reach up to 17 mph. The forecast calls for a high of 58, the weather service in Lincoln reports. 

The weather service says showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely again between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Chance of precipitation Tuesday evening is 70% with showers expected at a tenth and quarter of an inch, the service reports.

Evening showers aren't expected to bring severe weather, officials say. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

