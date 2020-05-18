Showers, thunderstorms expected through Monday, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon are expected Monday with temperatures reaching a high of 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service said hazardous weather for portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois includes minor flooding continuing along the Sangamon River over the next few days.
A 30% chance of showers will continue overnight, mainly before 9 p.m.
Scattered showers thru Tues w/ an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon. Cooler most of the week. Warming end of the week. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/A23ECKWO5l— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 18, 2020
