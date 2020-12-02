SIU president breaks long tradition in moving his primary office from flagship Carbondale campus

As a compromise in 2019, the board passed a resolution in support of splitting any new money allocated by the state on a 50/50 basis between the two campuses for three fiscal years, through fiscal year 2022. Mahony has said creation of a new budget allocation model will be informed by the strategic planning ongoing at the system level and both campuses.

When he was selected in December 2019, Mahony said the SIU Board of Trustees left it up to him where to maintain his primary office and residence upon starting his job the following March. But, he stressed, board members made clear they wanted leadership to "be uniting the system at every corner."

Mahony says move designed to strengthen system

In a follow-up email to The Southern on the topic, Mahony stressed that the president and key staff will always have an office at the Stone Center in Carbondale, where they will work regularly, if not weekly. For some staff, it will continue to be their primary office location. Originally built in 1971 to house the school's president, it has served as the SIU System office since 1998.