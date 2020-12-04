SIU to bestow honorary doctoral degree on Dr. Ngozi Ezike, state health director leading Illinois' pandemic response

"I am grateful for this and I receive it in the name of the incredible people at IDPH who work so hard to make IDPH and put our state in such good stead under the leadership of Governor Pritzker," she said. "So thank you so much for that honor."

Prior to joining IDPH in 2019, Ezike served for more than 15 years with Cook County Health as medical director at the Juvenile Detention Center, and as medical director for the Austin Health Center. Ezike earned her medical degree from the University of California at San Diego, and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Harvard University.

She will be honored at commencement in May 2021 or at a future commencement, along with Harry L. Crisp II, chairman and CEO of Pepsi MidAmerica, headquartered in Marion, and Pamela Pfeffer, co-founder and vice president and corporate secretary of Treemont Capital Inc.

Crisp will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree and Pfeffer a honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

In separate resolutions, SIU described Crisp as an "active philanthropist and major supporter of education" and Pfeffer as an active leader in community service and philanthropy and a "trailblazer for women executives in the financial industry." Crisp and Pfeffer are SIU alumni.